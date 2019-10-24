DA calls urgent council meeting to elect interim leader

The DA has resolved to hold an urgent federal council meeting to elect an interim party leader after the shock resignation of Mmusi Maimane on Wednesday.

The urgent federal council, to be held at a date yet to be announced, will also elect an interim federal chairperson to fill the post left vacant by Athol Trollip who also resigned, in support of Maimane, on Wednesday.

This was announced on Thursday by DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille after another urgent meeting of the party's federal executive, which met to consider legal advice on how to fill the leadership vacuum.

The DA plunged into a leadership crisis when Maimane and Trollip dramatically quit their positions simultaneously on Wednesday after the election of Zille as the chairperson of the federal council on Sunday.