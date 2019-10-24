Warriors and Titans settle for draw

Matthew Breetzke made a career-best 80 but in the end the Warriors and Titans were forced to settle for a draw in their CSA 4-Day Franchise Series match at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.



Set 282 runs for victory in a minimum of 59 overs, the Titans did not even give victory a thought and ended up surviving quite easily through the last session...

