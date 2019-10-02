Former Nelson Mandela Bay ANC youth leader Thabo Malgas dies
Tributes have poured in for former Nelson Mandela Bay ANC Youth League leader Thabo Malgas who died on Monday morning.
ANC Eastern Cape spokesperson Gift Ngqondi said Malgas, 45, died following a short illness.
"Comrade Malgas was part of a generation of young people in the ANC in the late 90s who recruited students who resided [in] the Port Elizabeth Central suburb to join our glorious movement and was popular with students from Nelson Mandela University, the University of Port Elizabeth at the time.
"Comrade Malgas’s life was testament to the abiding belief he had that the cause of the people shall triumph. He lived his life boldly and courageously, standing true to his convictions, in even the most trying times," Ngqondi said.
Taking to Facebook, Bay businessman Khusta Jack said he was shocked and saddened by Malgas's death.
"He loved and appreciated his family which is why I had deep respect for him," Jack said.
Iindaba zokunduluka kuka Thabo Malgas. Ziyothuso zikwa lusizizi nabuhlungu iingxelo zokuva ngoku sweleka kuka Thabo...Posted by Mkhuseli 'Khusta' Jack on Monday, 30 September 2019
DA councillor Sandile Rwexana said even though he and Malgas were political opponents, their friendship cut across their political differences.
Rwexana wrote on social media: “I remember one December holiday we were in Alice and he saved my stubborn aunt from the face of death. I remember how influential he was and in that same December holiday he convinced my elders (including my late father) about (former SA president Jacob) Zuma's leadership. Just imagine taking someone to your home and all of a sudden he turns your family against your political beliefs,” he said.
Rwexana described Malgas as a brother and comrade with a sense of humour.
“He was brave, fearless, had a great sense of humor and he was also a very controversial person. But on top of everything, Thabo had a heart of gold. Rest in power Tbose,” Rwexana wrote.
Malgas's memorial service will take place on Tuesday at City Hall at 5pm.
His funeral will take place the following Friday at 9am at the Feathermarket Centre.