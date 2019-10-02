Former Nelson Mandela Bay ANC youth leader Thabo Malgas dies

Tributes have poured in for former Nelson Mandela Bay ANC Youth League leader Thabo Malgas who died on Monday morning.

ANC Eastern Cape spokesperson Gift Ngqondi said Malgas, 45, died following a short illness.

"Comrade Malgas was part of a generation of young people in the ANC in the late 90s who recruited students who resided [in] the Port Elizabeth Central suburb to join our glorious movement and was popular with students from Nelson Mandela University, the University of Port Elizabeth at the time.

"Comrade Malgas’s life was testament to the abiding belief he had that the cause of the people shall triumph. He lived his life boldly and courageously, standing true to his convictions, in even the most trying times," Ngqondi said.

Taking to Facebook, Bay businessman Khusta Jack said he was shocked and saddened by Malgas's death.

"He loved and appreciated his family which is why I had deep respect for him," Jack said.