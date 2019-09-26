Mmusi Maimane 'abhors racists of all kinds' & Fikile Mbalula agrees

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says he hates racists of “all kinds”.

Maimane, who posted a picture of himself with the old SA flag in the background, said: “I abhor racists of all kinds. The hatred and blame of the other as some form struggle is regressive.

“Today it’s the foreigner, a particular language group, a religion, a tribe etc.

“The prosperity of our nation lies in us working together, to build an SA for all.”

Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula agreed with him.