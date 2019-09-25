Work of council stalled yet again
The work of council has been stalled yet again, after Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya cancelled a meeting planned for Friday.
This follows a six-week recess to prepare for the by-election held in Ward 20 last week...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.