ANC, DA eye Bay Ward 20 victory

Rival political parties contesting the by-election in Kwazakhele on Wednesday are confident they will clinch the sought-after ward.



The position of ward councillor for Ward 20 became vacant when former ANC councillor Bongo Nombiba started serving his five-year jail sentence at St Albans prison...

