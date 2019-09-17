Port Elizabeth’s Duran Francis takes Chippa reins from Clinton Larsen

Home boy Duran Francis will fulfil a long-time dream when Chippa United clash with Bloemfontein Celtic in an Absa Premiership fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

Francis, a former Bay United player, was named by club chair Siviwe Mpengesi as caretaker coach of the Chilli Boys after Clinton Larsen was fired earlier on Monday.

The 42-year-old is no stranger to Chippa’s structure as he was the assistant coach when they gained promotion to the then National First Division during the 2010/2011 season.

Also, prior to the appointment, Francis was the head coach of Chippa’s ABC Motsepe League side Peace Makers.

“I remember way back in 2010 I did an interview with The Herald and I told the reporter one of my aims was to coach in the PSL in Port Elizabeth, because I am a local boy and I grew up here,” Francis said.

“As an ex-player who played here I know what it means to the people to have a professional team in PE.

“For me, now it’s very exciting times – it’s a dream come true and I am looking forward to that.

“It’s difficult to get such an opportunity when you are a young coach,” Francis said.

“It’s everyone’s dream to coach in the highest league and I am no different.

“As coaches that is what we work towards.

“As caretaker there is less pressure to think about what to do next.

“All I need to do is to keep the best interest of the club at heart and by doing so I need to bring in results.

“Once we get that right, then we will worry about everything else after that,” the coach said.

Francis said he was not given any mandate by Mpengesi, but as a coach one was always aware of the need to get results.

“The chair has made it clear that he is here to support me as a young coach by giving me this opportunity and for that I am truly grateful.”

Meanwhile, sacked Larsen has refuted claims from Mpengesi that the coach himself suggested he should part ways with the club.

While admitting that the split was amicable, Larsen – who was fired after the team’s 2-1 loss to Orlando Pirates – said Mpengesi was the one who had suggested that it was best for both parties to part ways.

Mpengesi had claimed in a national radio interview on Monday that the experienced mentor, who was employed in January, opted to leave the club without a push.

But Larsen said he and Mpengesi had a discussion about his departure and it was the “trigger happy” soccer boss who had suggested the parting of ways.

“I spoke to the chair and he felt that maybe it was time to bring in someone else and I had no problem with that,” Larsen said.

“Like I said before, I’m not somebody who is going to cry for a job.

“I said to him it is fine, the next person can get the opportunity [to coach]; it’s not an issue for me.

“There was no fallout or anything like that.

“We are still on good terms, because I never have major fallouts with the chairman of any club I’ve worked for.

“Things don’t always work out well in football,” he said.

“I’m not the first coach to lose his job, and I won’t be the last, because there will be a lot of changes during the season.”