Call to register for Ward 20 by-election

The Independent Electoral Commission has made a call for residents from Ward 20 to register for the September 18 by-election.

The by-election comes after convicted fraudster Bongo Nombiba handed himself over to correctional services to serve his five-year sentence.

On June 6, the Constitutional Court dismissed Nombiba’s application to set aside his conviction and sentence.

IEC provincial electoral officer Kayakazi Magudumana, announced that voter registration for the September 18 byelection would take place on Saturday and Sunday.

“The electoral commission is calling on residents in these wards to ensure they are registered and, if not, to go and register in order to participate in the by-elections that will be held on September 18 2019,” she said.

Voting stations will open for registration between 8am and 5pm on both days.

There are 8,873 registered voters in Ward 20.

In her statement, Magudumana said that to vote, people needed to bring their green bar-coded identity books, smart ID cards or valid temporary identity certificates to the voting station.

Other municipalities holding by-elections on September 18 are the Buffalo City metro, Engcobo local municipality and King Sabata Dalindyebo.