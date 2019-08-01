Seeking to make lives a bit better

A foundation of good Samaritans has joined hands with skilled tertiary educators in a bid to tackle some of the challenges faced by the poor people of the Eastern Cape, in particular around health.

Nelson Mandela University (NMU) and the Donald Woods Foundation (DWF) came together on Monday when vicechancellor Prof Sibongile Muthwa and Lord Peter Hain signed a memorandum of understanding that will identify broad areas of joint interest, with the initial focus on healthcare.

Muthwa said NMU believed that the role of universities should be to have their scholarship in service to society, making a meaningful impact on communities.

“We have gone public with doing what all universities want to do around engagement, but we want to base our scholarship in service to society, using it to address some of the challenges faced by our communities,” Muthwa said.

“So ours is to ensure that the university is not an enclave, but works with a cross-section of people to make a meaningful impact in society.

“This is very important to us and the DWF aligns with this.”

The foundation, set up in 2003 in memory of anti-apartheid activist and campaigning journalist Donald Woods, is a non-government organisation which works closely with local communities, traditional leaders and the three spheres of government to meet community needs, with a special focus on rural communities in the Eastern Cape.

Its mission is to focus on the most isolated people, with the focus on lasting improvements in infrastructure, healthcare, education and skills development.

Hain said: “This innovative agreement between NMU and the DWF will break new frontiers in health provision delivered in a remote rural, poverty-stricken part of the Transkei not far from Madiba’s birthplace.

“It will enable our work to be linked with the university medical school’s training, research, delivery and funding.

“So DWF will not only be improving frontline healthcare around our centre at Hobeni as we have been doing for years by training local community health outreach workers, but also contributing to frontline training of doctors and nurses.”

It is anticipated that as the partnership develops, specific service level agreements will be drafted, setting out other areas of focus such as education.