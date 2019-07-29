City losing fight on electricity theft
Revenue loss of R380m over last financial year - and figures continue to climb
The city is losing the fight against electricity theft, with the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality having lost R380m in revenue from electricity losses over the last financial year.
A report on the city’s finances shows that the figures are climbing for the fourth consecutive year...
