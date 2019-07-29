Port Elizabeth tailor sells off suits to buy shoes for children

From a Great Gatsby-themed auction, Port Elizabeth tailor and personal stylist Thando Nondlwana managed to raise almost R30,000 to buy school shoes for children around Mthatha and Lusikisiki.

Nondlwana said the idea to auction some of his best suits to buy 500 pairs of school shoes came after he travelled around the Transkei and saw children having to walk long distances to get to school.

The 34-year-old, who started his business, Thando Nondlwana Measured to the T, in 2015, held a “Night of Gatsby” event where he auctioned off three Italian and Scottish styled suits collectively valued at R30,000 on Saturday.

Nondlwana is looking to raise R125,000 to buy school shoes for children in need.

He said each year he tried to give back to the community, and in 2019 he decided to raise funds for school shoes.

“The main purpose of the auction is to be able to buy 500 pairs of school shoes for children from the rural areas.

“Every year we do different things,” he said.