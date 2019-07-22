Parliament wants to hear why axed NPA officials should get jobs back

Jiba, who was the former deputy head of national prosecutions and acted as head of the NPA for a time, and Mrwebi, a former special director of public prosecutions in the specialised commercial crime unit, have both indicated that they will take the report of an inquiry into their fitness to hold office, as well as the decision of President Cyril Ramaphosa and parliament, on review if parliament decides to confirm Ramaphosa’s decision to fire them.

Jiba and Mrwebi, both of whom are seen as allies of former president Jacob Zuma, have fought vigorously against their dismissals, which came six months after their suspensions on full pay in October last year.

The removal of Jiba and Mwrebi from office is seen as key to the restoration of the integrity and credibility of the NPA as an institution central to the fight against crime and corruption. The appointment of Shamila Batohi as head of the NPA is another crucial pillar to this endeavour.

The portfolio committee will begin its deliberations on whether to confirm or reject Ramaphosa’s decision to dismiss Jiba and Mrwebi on August 20 after the parliamentary recess; and the select committee’s process will commence on August 21.

Members of the two committees have decided unanimously that Jiba’s and Mrwebi’s representations must be submitted separately to each committee, which will then sit separately as well for their deliberations and decision-making.