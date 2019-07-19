Hlaudi Motsoeneng sighted as Jacob Zuma arrives at state capture probe
Controversial ex-SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng was at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on Friday, where former president Jacob Zuma has arrived following a day-long adjournment in his testimony.
Zuma arrived in a convoy of luxury vehicles under police escort and to chants of his name by his supporters inside the Parktown, Johannesburg, venue.
Ahead of his appearance, a pre-recorded interview with Sizwe Mpofu Walsh was released, during which Zuma was asked if he had any regrets about his time in the presidency.
"Not at all, I have no regrets," Zuma responded.
#JacobZuma arrives at the #StateCaptureInquiry. No smiles today, he's all business. Just a wave to his supporters in the public gallery who chanted his name as he walked in. pic.twitter.com/xGhNlGX3yR— Amil Umraw (@Amil_Umraw) July 19, 2019
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng says he cautioned Former President Jacob Zuma about his appearance at the Zondo Commission and that the ANC will send him to jail #StateCaptureInquiry @KayaNews pic.twitter.com/RtjkzKH9TM— Katlego Legodi (@KatlegoLegodi_) July 19, 2019
AYEYE! ? Just dropped Part 1 of my exclusive interview with @PresJGZuma on #SMWX!— Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh (@SizweMpofuWalsh) July 19, 2019
Watch on the WhatsApp channel: https://t.co/Ax5KgjkqNI
??#ZumaOnSMWX pic.twitter.com/amdSFqvRQE
The adjournment was requested by his legal team. On his third appearance before the commission on Wednesday, Zuma said he had a problem with the commission's evidence leader Paul Pretorius' line of questioning.
Zuma was being quizzed on allegations by former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan that he, in 2009, had insisted on the appointment of Siyabonga Gama as Transnet chief executive. The commission was asking Zuma questions about the normal procedure when it came to the appointment of executives at state-owned entities.
"I am being made to go through the details that are the details of the officials and expected to remember every other detail on work that is generally done by director-generals and officials. I am not an officer or Cabinet secretary.
"The manner in which I am being asked questions on the details that I can’t even remember properly because I was not working on those details," Zuma said.
His lawyer, Muzi Sikhakhane, then jumped in.
"I have a view that my client was brought in here under false pretences and I need him to make up his mind if he wants to be cross-examined. Now it’s clear to me he is being cross-examined on what people say," he said, requesting an adjournment.
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who is chairing the inquiry, adjourned proceedings until Friday to allow both legal teams to find a way forward.