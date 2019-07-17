Premier Oscar Mabuyane announces roles of new advisers

Youth development, social cohesion, innovation, finance, rural development and inclusive economic development.

These are the key areas Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane's advisory team will focus on.

While delivering the state of the province address in Bhisho in June, Mabuyane announced he had appointed businesswoman Gloria Serobe, Dr Vuyokazi Mahlathi, former NMU vice-chancellor Professor Derrick Swartz, veteran clergyman Bishop Andile Mbete and former youth council chair Thulani Tshefuta to counsel and guide him.

"The advisers will provide advice that will sharpen government’s strategic planning programmes to ensure that work done by government is structured to achieve the goals and objectives of the Provincial Development Plan (PDP).

"As the Eastern Cape, we have to change the narrative of the province, reduce outward migration and the only way to do that is to create opportunities in the province for our people to access for their improvement," Mabuyane said.

He said the advisers will also work with the MECs on matters related to the constitutional mandates of their departments.

Mahlathi is set to focus on inclusive economic development, land restitution as well as skills and gender development.

Mbete will pay particular attention to social cohesion, while Serobe will assist the premier and MECs on how to grow the province's finance and rural development.

Swartz will advise the premier on how to build capabilities of institutions of learning, innovation content, while Tshefuta will assist in all things youth related.

Mabuyane said it was important for the provincial government to engage all other sectors of the province, including the private sector to share the advice from the valuable expertise of the premier’s advisory team.

"We are using the public purse to redirect the private sector towards the goals envisaged by the [provincial development plan] and we want to have structured partnership with the private sector to be actively involved in this programme to build this province," he said.