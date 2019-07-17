Zuma defends ANC policy of cadre deployment in government

Former president Jacob Zuma has defended the ANC’s deployment policy, saying that no party would win elections and not have its own people in government.

Zuma said that a ruling party would seek to place people who are loyal and would enforce party policies in government. However, he said, loyalty was not the only criteria the party’s deployment committee considers when looking at possible employees. He said that qualifications and capabilities played a huge role.

“… the people [appointees] would be known within [the ANC] because of their profession or performance but also those are people who would implement the [party] policies appropriately and who might not be opposed to the policies that made the party to be elected to government,” Zuma said.

Zuma was speaking on his third day on the witness stand at the state capture commission in Parktown on Wednesday.

He added that no party would win elections and not deploy its own people as appointing people from anywhere could allow in people who could sabotage it and cause it not to win the next elections.

“The party can’t just allow a situation where we take anybody, [from] anywhere that we have no knowledge of. Those people, including her [former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan], are where they are because of their loyalty to the party. They believe in the policies of the organisation,” he said.

Zuma was extensively asked about the views expressed by Hogan in her evidence to the commission.