SA enjoys surge in foreign investment
Foreign direct investment in SA made a significant recovery in 2018 after several years of lowlevel inflows, according to the latest UN world investment report.
Foreign direct investment in SA made a significant recovery in 2018 after several years of lowlevel inflows, according to the latest UN world investment report.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.