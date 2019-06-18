Commission seeking former president’s assurance he will accept ‘invitation’ to appear before Zondo
A potentially explosive standoff is developing between Jacob Zuma and the Zondo inquiry – as the commission charged with investigating state capture continues to seek the former president’s assurance that he will appear before it in less than a month.
