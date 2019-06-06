How Al Jama-ah’s small gains allowed it to hit the big time in parliament

The leaders of Al Jama-ah would have been nervously watching the numbers as the results of the country’s general election started coming through last month.

The nerves would have turned to relief when the party became the 14th - and last - to make it into the National Assembly, in a process always touch-and-go near the end of the counting.

For those small parties to scrape in, like Al Jama-ah did, they must cobble together enough votes for one seat, hoping that the mathematics of the seat allocation process favours them. Al Jama-ah knows the twists and turns of this process more than any other party.