Death of second transgender asylum seeker in US sparks safety fears

A second transgender asylum seeker who was HIV-positive has died after being detained in the United States, government officials said on Monday, sparking fresh concerns over the treatment of LGBT+ immigrants.

Johana Medina Leon, 25, died on Saturday at a hospital in El Paso, Texas, after being diagnosed as HIV-positive and complaining of chest pains, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said.

Medina Leon, a trans woman from El Salvador, was taken into ICE custody in April and was held in detention at the Otero County Processing Center in New Mexico.

Late last month, she was admitted to hospital on the day that she was granted parole following a positive assessment of her asylum application, ICE officials said.

"This is yet another unfortunate example of an alien who enters the United States with an untreated, unscreened medical condition," Corey Price, a director for ICE enforcement and removal operations in El Paso said in a statement.