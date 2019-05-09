ANC looks set to retain Eastern Cape, tiny parties could get a look in

The ANC looks set to retain the Eastern Cape, with just more than half of the provincial votes captured by lunchtime on Thursday.

The party stood at a comfortable 68% after 57% of the votes had been captured.

The DA in the province was trailing at close to 18%, followed by the EFF with nearly 7% of the votes.

The UDM and ATM looked likely to be the other small parties to earn a seat or two after counting is concluded.

The ANC, DA and EFF look likely to increase their seats while the AIC and Cope could lose their seats in the provincial legislature.

But some opposition parties have described the elections as not credible and highlighted a number of discrepancies.

PAC provincial chair Sandla Goqwana claimed that they had witnessed a number of people voting twice, which they attributed to poor control by the IEC.

"Our party agents were frustrated in a number of voting stations as the IEC kept changing the rules of the game," Goqwana claimed.