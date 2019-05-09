'No way results for Bay will be concluded today' - IEC official

Fatigue has started to kick in at the local IEC results centre at the Nelson Mandela Bay stadium with party members visibly tired.

Bacela had earlier stated that the final count would be concluded at 3pm on Thursday but by 3:30pm said that he had “underestimated” the process.

“I thought by now we would be done. But we are not the only ones using the system. They are using it around the country, and it has started to slow (down).

“The process is taking its toll. Remember that for results to be qualified, they ought to be audited and we are still busy capturing.

"I really underestimated the process, hence I said at 10am that it would be done by 3pm.

"We haven’t slept since yesterday and I think we need a break.

"Having a final result by today (Thursday) is definitely out of the question."