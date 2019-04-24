No chance of EFF coalition with 'hostile' DA, says Julius Malema

"On the other hand, we have the corrupt ANC, which is hell-bent on stealing the peoples' resources.

"We absolutely don't have a problem - like we did in Tshwane now, when they elected the current mayor of Tshwane, we did not get involved. We just folded our arms.

"They are going to pass a budget now, we are going to fold our arms. If that municipality collapses, let it collapse. Let the people of Tshwane go back to elections and decide what they want … The voter always puts us in a compromised position. Whatever choice you make, you are compromised."

Malema said the EFF will consider coalition talks with the ANC because the governing party has "not been hostile".

"We will go to discussions with the ANC. The ANC has not been hostile to us. The ANC has not been engaged in violent activities against us. We will listen to them and if they don’t make sense, we will show them the door," he said.

"I don’t imagine myself sitting with [DA leader Mmusi Maimane] again on the same table after he said we stole the money of VBS, even when there is no such evidence of stealing money. He just went on a rampage against us."