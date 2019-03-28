Police offer R60,000 reward in hunt for killers of anti-apartheid activists

Police have offered a R60,000 reward in their hunt for the killers of Cape Town struggle activist Rosalie Bloch, 84, and her partner, Aubrey Jackson, 94.

The couple were tied up and murdered in May 2018 by burglars at their home in Wolmunster Road, Mowbray.

Bloch was an active member of the Black Sash, the Women’s Peace Movement and the Detainees Parents Support Committee in the 1970s and 1980s.

At a memorial service for the couple at the Baxter Theatre in Rondebosch last year, her son, Shaun, said she offered a refuge for his brother, Graeme, and sister-in-law, Cheryl Carolus, during the apartheid era.

Another brother, Lance, told mourners: “I want to speak to the ones who did it. It was in the same living room that was also the home for UDF [United Democratic Front] activists that my mother was killed in.