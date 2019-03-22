Ramaphosa criticised for claiming SA will overcome load-shedding like it did apartheid

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been criticised for comparing the current nationwide power cuts to apartheid.



Speaking at a Human Rights Day commemoration in Sharpeville, Gauteng, on Thursday, Ramaphosa said: "We will overcome it [electricity crisis] just as we overcame the apartheid challenge."

Earlier this week, Eskom attributed stage 4 load-shedding to plant breakdowns and Tropical Cyclone Idai, which swept through parts of Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.