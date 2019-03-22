Ramaphosa criticised for claiming SA will overcome load-shedding like it did apartheid
President Cyril Ramaphosa has been criticised for comparing the current nationwide power cuts to apartheid.
Speaking at a Human Rights Day commemoration in Sharpeville, Gauteng, on Thursday, Ramaphosa said: "We will overcome it [electricity crisis] just as we overcame the apartheid challenge."
Earlier this week, Eskom attributed stage 4 load-shedding to plant breakdowns and Tropical Cyclone Idai, which swept through parts of Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.
The power utility rolled out stage 4 power cuts that disrupted the day-to-day life of South Africans for days on end, leaving people without electricity for four hours every day.
Eskom said load-shedding would continue on Friday at stage 2, from 9am to 11pm, due to a capacity shortage.
Despite the challenges they face, South Africans criticised Ramaphosa for comparing the current electricity crisis to 46 years of apartheid and took to social media to express their views.
Pres. Ramaphosa says we must over come load shedding just like we did apartheid.— KgopisiZA (@france_kgopisi) March 22, 2019
Hello! People died, some imprisoned during apartheid.
"South Africa will overcome load shedding like we did apartheid" Ramaphosa loves making slogans shem wa bora.— Yolisa?? (@RoyaltyInMy_DNA) March 21, 2019
If Ramaphosa is comparing Load shedding with apartheid then this is unfair for us people of this country to experience another cruelty. So South Africans we need a change of government indeed. Give DA a chance.— Sonugwane Michael Nt (@SonugwaneN) March 21, 2019
SA will overcome load shedding like we did Apartheid - says Ramaphosa.— Vezuchiy Fanashnikov (@fanamokoena) March 21, 2019
A tentative way of telling us load shedding is here for at least 46yrs, and it’s effects will be felt 50yrs afterwards. Don’t say he didn’t warn you
how do you compare Load shedding to Apartheid? this guy mara, sounds like someone with no plan nor solution hai #Ramaphosa— Lasi_Thobejane (@Lasi_Thobejane) March 21, 2019
Load shedding compared to apartheid? Ramaphosa doesn't understand what apartheid was/is(cause not much have really changed)— Asinamali (@Schooler1__) March 21, 2019
“We will overcome the electricity crisis just as we overcame apartheid”- Ramaphosa Matamela Cyril.— Duep Sazi (@duepsa) March 21, 2019
The difference is that Apartheid unlike Eskom crisis wasn’t caused by the current Government.