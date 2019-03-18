Load-shedding, especially stage 4 load-shedding, is “unacceptable and disruptive to our economy”.

That is what public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said after a meeting with Eskom’s board and management on Saturday.

“It is clear that greater urgency needs to be applied to acquire equipment necessary for urgent maintenance. We agree with South Africans that the continuation of frequent load-shedding, and in particular stage 4 load-shedding, is unacceptable and disruptive to our economy.”

Gordhan met with the power utility to discuss its financial and restructuring issues.