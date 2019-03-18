Stage 4 load-shedding continues on Monday
Brace yourself for load-shedding as Eskom continues with stage 4 load-shedding on Monday.
“Load-shedding will continue throughout the night shifting to stage 2 from 11pm this evening (Sunday) until 9am on Monday morning. Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented on Monday March 18 from 9am to 11pm. On Tuesday March 19 up to stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented. This is due to a shortage of capacity,” the power utility tweeted on Sunday evening.
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 17, 2019
Eskom to continue with loadshedding this week @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @CityTshwane @CityofCT @MangaungCity @SABCNewsOnline @ewnupdates @eNCA @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/RMMYfLeref
“We remind customers that load-shedding stage 4 is no cause for alarm as the system is being effectively controlled. Load-shedding is a highly controlled process, implemented to protect the system and to prevent a total collapse of the system or a national blackout.”
A simple infographic to help you understand #loadshedding stage 4. @Dispatch_DD @SowetoUrban @Sandton_News @Fourways_Review @MthathaExpress @sekhukhunetimes @PolokwaneObserv @ZOPublications pic.twitter.com/zPXsgtN3w5— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 17, 2019
Due to current risk of #loadshedding, you can familiarise yourself with some proactive steps to ensure that you are adequately prepared. ??@Loadshedding_SA @loadshedbuddy @saloadshedding @YouthInEnergy @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @CityTshwane @MangaungCity @CoJPublicSafety pic.twitter.com/CQDpDOTciy— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 17, 2019