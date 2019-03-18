News

Stage 4 load-shedding continues on Monday

By Nico Gous - 18 March 2019
Brace yourself for load-shedding as Eskom continues with stage 4 load-shedding on Monday.

“Load-shedding will continue throughout the night shifting to stage 2 from 11pm this evening (Sunday) until 9am on Monday morning. Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented on Monday March 18 from 9am to 11pm. On Tuesday March 19 up to stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented. This is due to a shortage of capacity,” the power utility tweeted on Sunday evening.

“We remind customers that load-shedding stage 4 is no cause for alarm as the system is being effectively controlled. Load-shedding is a highly controlled process, implemented to protect the system and to prevent a total collapse of the system or a national blackout.”

