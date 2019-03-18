Stage 4 load-shedding continues on Monday

Brace yourself for load-shedding as Eskom continues with stage 4 load-shedding on Monday.

“Load-shedding will continue throughout the night shifting to stage 2 from 11pm this evening (Sunday) until 9am on Monday morning. Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented on Monday March 18 from 9am to 11pm. On Tuesday March 19 up to stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented. This is due to a shortage of capacity,” the power utility tweeted on Sunday evening.