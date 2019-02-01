Bay EFF distances itself from tweet
EFF Nelson Mandela Bay chairman Ngawethu Madaka has distanced the party from a tweet - purportedly written by the office he leads - accusing the ANC of running the municipality into chaos.
Madaka confirmed the tweet came from the EFF's official Twitter account but said the views expressed were not those of the party.
The location on the tweet showed that it was posted by someone who was in Soshanguve, where the EFF will launch its manifesto on Saturday.
The tweet from the Official EFF Nelson Mandela Bay region reads: "As much as it was our duty to remove @Our_DA @AtholT @nbhanga administration as @EFFSouthAfrica we must not run away from the fact that the @MyANC is running our Municipality into chaos and there needs to come a time where we put our foot down. The new is repeating the old”.
Alluding to the fact that their Twitter account may have been hacked, Madaka said he did not know who used their account to make those statements.
"Our account is handled by the regional spokesperson Luvuyo [Ponase]. I’m meeting him today and we're going to discuss it.
"We do not regret removing the DA but if the ANC and UDM shifted we’ll do the same to them," Madaka said.
He said there was nothing the EFF could not handle in dealing with Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani and if the ANC and UDM failed in addressing service delivery issues, they would not longer back them in council.
"Our next move would be to remove our vote and push for a early municipal election should we reach a point where we don’t agree on matters. But the residents would be the first to find out," Madaka said.