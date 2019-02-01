Bay EFF distances itself from tweet

EFF Nelson Mandela Bay chairman Ngawethu Madaka has distanced the party from a tweet - purportedly written by the office he leads - accusing the ANC of running the municipality into chaos.

Madaka confirmed the tweet came from the EFF's official Twitter account but said the views expressed were not those of the party.

The location on the tweet showed that it was posted by someone who was in Soshanguve, where the EFF will launch its manifesto on Saturday.

The tweet from the Official EFF Nelson Mandela Bay region reads: "As much as it was our duty to remove @Our_DA @AtholT @nbhanga administration as @EFFSouthAfrica we must not run away from the fact that the @MyANC is running our Municipality into chaos and there needs to come a time where we put our foot down. The new is repeating the old”.