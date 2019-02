MAY ELIZABETH NEWFELDT

The funeral service for the late May Elizabeth Newfeldt will take place tomorrow (Saturday), 2 February, 2019 ar 10h00 from the Aubrey Renecke Church, Salsoneville. Thence to Paapenkuils Cemetery.

Deeply mourned by her family and friends

Arrangements by:

Stennis 082-947-7915

Buttress & Buttress Funeral Home