New committee to tackle corruption in Bay

The political bosses of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality have joined forces with church leaders to establish a new joint committee to tackle, among other things, the scourge of corruption in the city.

In a statement released on Thursday by the Nelson Mandela Bay Church Leader Network, they said the group met with mayor Mongameli Bobani, his deputy Buyeye Thsonono and speaker Buyelwa Mafaya in November to discuss their concerns over the lack of service delivery in the city and the disruption of council meetings.

The representatives from the church were Bishop Jacob Freemantle and Apostle Neville Goldman.

"A proposal was made by the church leadership for the formation of a Joint Committee (JC), which will assist in tackling the scourge of corruption and give guidance to stop disruptive behaviour in council meetings, which negatively impact service delivery in the Nelson Mandela Bay," the statement said.

The committee will meet on a quarterly basis.

"Furthermore, the church leaders expressed their fervent wish that the NMB municipality and ward councillors’ partner with the church in the implementation of the Nehemiah Project which is addressing the eradication of poverty, unemployment and inequality, with the purpose and intent of social upliftment.

"Through the Nehemiah Project, the church leaders intend to rebuild the social and economic fabric of the NMBM wards.

"This will be done by assisting in the empowerment of civil society, businesses and the local political leadership to work in unison to establish and provide work opportunities and bring back hope to our citizenry."

They added: "A particular concern is the frequent turnover of municipal managers in the Bay and the undue expense incurred to the detriment of rate payers.

"The NMB leadership took cognisance of the concern, and strongly recommended the establishment of a Joint Committee with quarterly meetings to discuss and address civil society matters highlighted by the public through their pastors".