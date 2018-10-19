Crime threatens services

Municipal staff meant to unblock sewers and fix burst water pipes are refusing to work in the Nelson Mandela Bay township of Soweto-On-Sea after being robbed multiple times and held at gunpoint.

At least two firearms belonging to security officers who escort the water and sanitation workers were stolen over the past two weeks, further fuelling their fears over their safety.

Officials were robbed while fixing leaking pipes and electricity connections in areas such as KwaDwesi and Govan Mbeki township, with the latest attack taking place in Soweto-on-Sea.

Ward 27 councillor Zoliswa Dlula said: “On day one of the robberies, workers accompanied by municipal security were robbed of their cellphones and guns, and on the second occasion workers from the sanitation department along with security were robbed of two guns and cellphones. Another worker from the municipality even collapsed afterwards.”

Dlula said municipal workers were constantly being robbed in the area and the municipality outsourced the work to a private contractor – who was also robbed on Tuesday.

“I’ll be calling a public meeting next Tuesday because we’re going to lose essential services if things continue like this.

“I want to hear what people from ward 27 think because we’re going to lose services for water, electricity and sewage,” Dlula said.

The councillor said the Soweto-On-Sea clinic closed on Monday due to increased crime and threats against nurses.

In e-mails seen by The Herald, wastewater conveyancer Sigqibo Nogaya sought an urgent meeting with Dlula because department of water and sanitation teams had refused to work in the area.

In the e-mail, Sigqibo wrote: “Please urgently assist us in having a meeting with the ward councillor for SowetoOn-Sea. Our teams have refused to work in the area due to robbery and victimisation.”

Rapid response task team co-ordinator Zonile Ndoni said in an e-mail to then acting city manager Nolwandle Gqiba that crime in the area was “critical” and that it affected service delivery directly.

This could lead to protests. Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki confirmed that staff from water and sanitation had refused to work in Sowto-on-Sea.

Mniki would not confirm how many firearms had been stolen from municipal security.

“This matter [crime] has been identified as an area of concern and security escorts have been arranged for the maintenance teams.

“But communities themselves need to work with the SAPS and metro police to take back the streets,” he said.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said detectives were hoping to make arrests soon in the robberies.

● In September, a municipal security officer shot dead a knife-wielding attacker in Helenvale while escorting an electrician in the area.

At the time, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Anneclato Barend, 24, had allegedly attempted to stab one of the officials before he was shot in the chest.

Naidu said that on the municipal workers’ arrival, Barend had approached one of the security officers and ordered him to move his vehicle from in front of his house.

“The official obliged and as he was moving the vehicle, Barend approached the other security official who was with the electrician. He started to harass them and, after an argument, left,” she said.

“Barend returned with a long knife. He approached the security official in an attempt to stab him.

“The official pointed his firearm and requested that he step back.

“However, Barend refused and lunged for the officer, who fired a shot.”