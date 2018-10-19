It is crunch time for 796‚542 matrics preparing for the National Senior Certificate exams, which start on October 22.

But‚ as with a lot of problems these days‚ there is an app for that.

TutorSA is a local app that has partnered with the University of Johannesburg to offer free private tutoring for high school pupils.

The app allows pupils to have one-on-one discussions with tutors‚ upload photos of question papers‚ watch tutorial videos‚ and get career guidance‚ among other things.

“Historically‚ where we come from‚ our background‚ we tend to struggle between having to go and study with doing everything else in the name of ‘hustling’,” TutorSA chair Simon Lekwape said.

“Most of the guys are struggling not because the guys are stupid‚ but because of certain behavioural issues where we’re just trying to catch so many balls at once.”

TutorSA was informally established in 2007 by three university students offering faceto-face tutorial services to matriculants at the Forte High School in Dobsonville‚ Soweto.

After increased demand‚ they registered as a non-profit organisation in 2012.

It is still early days for the app‚ with 109 users.

The app provides tutoring for mathematics‚ science‚ accounting‚ life science‚ economics and business studies from grade 10 to matric, and there are more subjects available for grades 8 and 9.

The tutors are third-year education students.