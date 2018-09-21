Bay water restrictions relaxed

Nelson Mandela Bay residents can breathe a little easier with the municipality announcing that water restrictions have been eased slightly.

This could ease the cost of water for residents, particularly those who use large quantities every month.

The shift from Part C to Part B restrictions were announced by mayor Mongameli Bobani on Friday and it takes effect immediately.

Before making the announcement, Bobani said he brought news that would make residents very happy.

The move will bring discounted rates for residential consumers who use more than the allotted 50 litres a day.

“In Part C, water tariffs up to [the first] 0,5 kilolitres [were] R17,23, where in Part B residents will be paying R13,75 [for the first 0,4 kilolitres].

The difference will be in their pockets.“[For the next] 0,3 kilolitres, they were paying R34,84 in Part C; now in Part B, [for the next 0,4 kilolitres] they will pay R17,24.”

Bobani added that for the next 0,8 kilolitres above this usage, consumers would pay R38,33 instead of the previous R69,68, and that additional consumption after that would now cost R116,14 instead of R232,28.

The rates for government departments and commercial users remained fixed.

Restrictions would also remain in place, though Bobani and mayoral committee member for infrastructure and engineering Andile Lungisa were positive that more rain lay ahead in the coming months.

“It’s going to rain until March,” said Lungisa.

“We have enough catchment areas, and there are a number of water sources we haven’t used.”