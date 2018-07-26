Angry IPTS ambassadors threaten buses
Pay complaint comes amid call for more vehicles
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is trying to secure buses to roll out the next leg of the city’s transport system. The news comes, however, as the city was trying to put out fires on Wednesday as angry ambassadors of the Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) protested and threatened to burn the buses because they were not paid.
