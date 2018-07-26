Passengers stranded by technical fault
The embattled airline on Wednesday said it was investigating the matter
Almost 100 frustrated Mango Airlines passengers spent seven hours stuck at the Port Elizabeth International Airport on Tuesday night after one of the carrier’s planes broke down, allegedly due to a technical fault.
The embattled airline on Wednesday said it was investigating the matter after passengers complained of poor communication during the ordeal – and were only assisted with accommodation and a meal voucher much later.
It is the second probe in as many weeks at the company after an explosive text – purportedly sent by a Mango employee to another – saying they should not return to work because they are black and HIV-positive.
The airline said later the message had turned out to be fake, threatening legal action once the identity of those responsible could be established.
Every effort was made to accommodate all passengers affectedMango Airlines spokesperson Sergio dos Santos
Beza Ntshona – who is the adviser to deputy minister of water and sanitation Pamela Tshwete – said he was one of the 95 passengers involved in Tuesday’s debacle.
Ntshona said: “The flight was supposed to depart at 6.40pm and at 6.50pm they told us we could board.
“However, we were hardly seated when we were informed to disembark.
“They said there was a technical problem.”
He said passengers were already starting to panic as it was getting late.
“About an hour later, when we had heard nothing from the Mango staff, we decided to go back to the terminal.
“They [staff] basically told us we were going nowhere.
“They told us to go change our tickets for the next day,” he said.
Ntshona said it had been an “all-in-all seven hours of backand-forth trying to sort out this problem”.
“There was no food [at the airport] and we were only provided rooms at a hotel in the early hours of [Wednesday] morning,” he said.
“I blame poor communication between the engineers and the [Mango Airlines] staff.”
One passenger who had left her cats in the care of someone else in Johannesburg, panicked when she found out she would only see the animals on Wednesday, and not Tuesday, as planned.
The passenger’s father said: “She called me in a panic saying she was stuck in PE.”
The man said his daughter, who did not want to be named, blamed poor communication.
“We booked her on a Kulula flight and she’s back home.”
Mango Airlines spokesperson Sergio dos Santos said the matter was being investigated.
“Mango Airlines can confirm that a flight leaving from Port Elizabeth was cancelled due to a technical issue [which] will need to be investigated.
“Every effort was made to accommodate all passengers affected,” Dos Santos said.
About passengers not receiving food, he said: “All the restaurants at the airport were unfortunately closed at that time.
“We apologised to all passengers and they were offered a voucher for use towards their next Mango Airlines flight.”
Of the 95 passengers on the affected flight, 71 were accommodated at hotels while the rest made alternative plans.