Passengers stranded by technical fault

Beza Ntshona – who is the adviser to deputy minister of water and sanitation Pamela Tshwete – said he was one of the 95 passengers involved in Tuesday’s debacle.

Ntshona said: “The flight was supposed to depart at 6.40pm and at 6.50pm they told us we could board.

“However, we were hardly seated when we were informed to disembark.

“They said there was a technical problem.”

He said passengers were already starting to panic as it was getting late.

“About an hour later, when we had heard nothing from the Mango staff, we decided to go back to the terminal.

“They [staff] basically told us we were going nowhere.

“They told us to go change our tickets for the next day,” he said.

Ntshona said it had been an “all-in-all seven hours of backand-forth trying to sort out this problem”.

“There was no food [at the airport] and we were only provided rooms at a hotel in the early hours of [Wednesday] morning,” he said.

“I blame poor communication between the engineers and the [Mango Airlines] staff.”

One passenger who had left her cats in the care of someone else in Johannesburg, panicked when she found out she would only see the animals on Wednesday, and not Tuesday, as planned.

The passenger’s father said: “She called me in a panic saying she was stuck in PE.”

The man said his daughter, who did not want to be named, blamed poor communication.

“We booked her on a Kulula flight and she’s back home.”