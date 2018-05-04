Former President Jacob Zuma threatened to take his predecessor Thabo Mbeki to court if he did not agree to continue funding the costs of his corruption prosecution defense.

And‚ in a February 21‚ 2008‚ letter released by the Presidency as part of the Democratic Alliance fight to stop state funding of Zuma legal fees‚ Zuma’s lawyer threatens Mbeki that he will seek a “punitive costs order” against him if this funding dries up.

Zuma’s corruption prosecution was reinstated shortly after he won his battle against Mbeki for the leadership of the ANC in December 2007.

He insisted then – as he does today – that his prosecution was designed to neutralise him as a political force and was driven by people disturbed by his drive to improve the lives of the poor.

In a February 2008 letter to the State Attorney‚ Zuma’s lawyer Michael Hulley hits out at the Presidency for allegedly failing to reinstate a 2006 deal that the costs of Zuma’s defense would be paid by the government after charges were reinstated against him post Polokwane.

“We are perplexed by your client’s failure to reinstate the undertaking in respect of Mr Zuma’s legal representation‚ in spite of the urgency of the matter having been conveyed‚” Hulley writes.

“We view such conduct as purposefully dilatory and consequently of prejudice to our client.

“Accordingly‚ we are instructed to demand as we hereby do‚ that you take material steps to agree to the undertaking to meet our client’s legal fees resulting from his prosecution‚ in terms of existing legislation. Should you fail to do so by 3 March 2008‚ our instructors are to launch an application in the High Court‚ seeking punitive costs‚ in order to enforce same.”

Aletta Mosidi from the State Attorney’s office responded to that threat by hitting back at these accusations as “untrue and unguided”.

“The issue is that my client (President Mbeki) and I have a responsibility to see to it that State funds are utilised in a cost effective and accountable manner and that the fees charged by lawyers are reasonable‚” Mosidi replied.

Legal correspondence reveals that the Presidency subsequently agreed to continue funding Zuma’s costs – in particular‚ the permanent stay of prosecution application he intended to bring against the State.