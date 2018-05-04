Urgent appeal to use water sparingly this weekend

While the Nelson Mandela Bay water situation is improving, it remains dire, the municipality said on Friday.

The metro has also appealed to residents to use water sparingly over the weekend as sectors of the Bay are without water.

“In Despatch, Reservoir Hills and Khayamnandi do not have water at all and water tankers have been deployed into these areas.

“Bethelsdorp reservoir supply zone (Westend , Heathpark and Clearly park) does not have water and water tankers have also been deployed.

“The reservoir is now getting water and the situation will be normalised into the weekend.”

The metro said that the main supply reservoirs, namely Chelsea, Motherwell, and Grassridge, are stabilising.

“The Chelsea supply zone (Kabega, Rowallan park, Sunridge, Morningside, Kragga Kamma ) will ontinue to have low pressure supply.

“The higher areas of Motherwell (Nu 8 and 9) also continue to have low pressure and no water at all in some areas.”

“The water situation will take at least two weeks to stabilise and run into full capacity.”