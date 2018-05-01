Cosatu hands over memorandum to Department of Labour

Cosatu regional secretary Xolani Malamela handed over a memorandum at the Kwazakhele police station this morning urging Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to stop purging black municipal employees over political affiliations.

Malamela, along with scores of people, were walking to the Isaac Wolfson stadium in Kwazakhele for the May Day rally.

He said the municipality should stop harassing municipal workers, particularly in the waste management department, adding that the northern areas needed to be prioritized by the municipality.

"The Northern Areas need to be prioritized in as far as crime prevention is concerned and metro police [need]to be deployed to the area," the memorandum read.

The memorandum was received by Department of Labour official Zonile Ndoni and municipal official Andile Makapela.

Cosatu also demanded that the national minimum wage and living wage be implemented by the Department of Labour immediately.