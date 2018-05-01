Thousands arrive for May Day Rally

Thousands of people have arrived at the Isaac Wolfson stadium in Kwazakhele this morning ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa address at the May Day rally.

Linda Madolo, a domestic worker from Zwide, said she had to get up early to take a taxi to the rally.

"My employer is deducting my pay for today, but it is worth it,” said Madolo.

"I think the president can help with some, but not all, of our problems [as domestic workers]."