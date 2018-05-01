Thousands arrive for May Day Rally
Thousands of people have arrived at the Isaac Wolfson stadium in Kwazakhele this morning ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa address at the May Day rally.
Linda Madolo, a domestic worker from Zwide, said she had to get up early to take a taxi to the rally.
"My employer is deducting my pay for today, but it is worth it,” said Madolo.
"I think the president can help with some, but not all, of our problems [as domestic workers]."
After complaining about burning in the sun, Workers Day supporters take up seats reserved for "leadership" at Kwazakhele’s Isaac Wolfson Stadium #WorkersDay pic.twitter.com/xArCyLm7lB— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) May 1, 2018
Another supporter, who works as a cleaner at Nelson Mandela University but asked not to be named, said she wanted to know more about her rights.
"We still work under discrimination. [The children of our employers] are still being raised by us, but we have to use separate dishes. We don't have maternity or sick leave."
Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the main address later today.