News

Thousands arrive for May Day Rally

By Odette Parfitt - 01 May 2018
President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the Isaac Wolfson stadium in Kwazakhele
President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the Isaac Wolfson stadium in Kwazakhele
Image: Odette Parfitt

Thousands of people have arrived at the Isaac Wolfson stadium in Kwazakhele this morning ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa address at the May Day rally.

Linda Madolo, a domestic worker from Zwide, said she had to get up early to take a taxi to the rally.

"My employer is deducting my pay for today, but it is worth it,” said Madolo.

"I think the president can help with some, but not all, of our problems [as domestic workers]."

Another supporter, who works as a cleaner at Nelson Mandela University but asked not to be named, said she wanted to know more about her rights.

"We still work under discrimination. [The children of our employers] are still being raised by us, but we have to use separate dishes. We don't have maternity or sick leave."

Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the main address later today.

Latest Videos

Missing Ironman's family offer reward
Tough test for PE’s ‘Survivor’ contestant

Most Read

X