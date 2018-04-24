Another IDP meeting ends in chaos

Chaotic scenes played out at the Soweto Multi-Purpose Centre between Soweto-on-Sea and Zwide yesterday when yet another Integrated Development Plan (IDP) meeting was brought to a halt by irate residents.

More than 300 residents from Champion Galela Wards 25, 26, 27 and 28 made clear their intention that the meeting would not take place.

They demanded a report-back from Bay mayor Athol Trollip, who had previously met them when they aired a service delivery-related grievance.

Trollip did not attend last night’s meeting – and the group said they had hoped he would give them a way forward.

Drama unfolded shortly after 5pm when more than 300 residents gathered inside the hall while scores waited outside.

Ward 27 resident Noxolo Ngxubashane said all hell broke loose when a man in the hall suggested the meeting be opened with a prayer but this was met by objections from those who were asking to hear Trollip’s update.

“It was at this stage that Siphiwo Vanendaba questioned whether it was right to start the meeting without first getting an update from Trollip, who had promised to attend to the issues of service delivery such as fixing streetlights.

“Overwhelmingly, everybody agreed it was not right,” she said.

Ngxubashane alleged members of the SAPS, metro police and municipal security entered the hall and manhandled Vanendaba.

“The hall soon descended into chaos as members of the police entered the hall while terrified residents screamed and fled in all directions,” Ngxubashane said.

Another Ward 27 resident, Sipho Mphoshe, said they were not happy that there was no service delivery in the township.

“None of the promises of the DA-led administration have been fulfilled. Instead, they continue to switch off our water and electricity. Our township is dirty.

“Trollip undertook to fix the square in Soweto-on-Sea and put up some lights,” Mphoshe said.

“None of that has materialised. We get robbed on a daily basis while his metro police are nowhere in sight.”

AIC councillor Thsonono Buyeye described the situation as unfortunate, saying the IDP meeting was a very important session.

“Without IDP, it makes it difficult when it comes to planning. We have a budget that must be passed next month and without these meetings it’s going to be very difficult.”

He said as public representatives, they got their mandate from such meetings.

“We have been monitoring that these meetings are constantly being disrupted. It’s a concern.”