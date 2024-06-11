Foot and mouth disease on the rise in Eastern Cape
Farmers urged to enforce strict quarantines after cases confirmed in Kouga and Buffalo City municipalities
Livestock herds in the Eastern Cape are being monitored closely as concerns over a foot and mouth disease outbreak are amplifying in the agricultural sector.
State veterinarians have called on farmers to enforce strict quarantines and biosecurity protocols to contain its impact...
