Fuel supply to Nelson Mandela Bay disrupted after shipping accident
Fuel-intensive industries and motorists alike look set for increased costs and delays after imports of fuel through the Port Elizabeth Harbour had to be suspended following a shipping accident on Friday.
About 15 companies collect fuel from the PE tank farm gantry, including half a dozen independents that supply different industries across the region, and petroleum companies that supply service stations...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.