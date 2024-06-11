Bluewater Bay child, parents, die in shooting
Relatives seek answers after Mbulelo Nkqayana,46, wife Yolisa, 37, and daughter Kazimla, 11, found dead
The fresh laundry on the washing line in the back yard of a Bluewater Bay home juxtaposed the bloody scene inside the house where a man, his wife, and their 11-year-old daughter had bled out.
Yolisa Nkqayana, 37, had seemingly been doing laundry moments before neighbours heard several gunshots ring out in the otherwise quiet Gqeberha neighbourhood, followed by a deafening silence...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.