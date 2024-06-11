News

Housing waiting list complicates resettlement of Nelson Mandela Bay flood victims

Officials worry move could anger residents who have been waiting for years for better houses

By Andisa Bonani - 11 June 2024

With the clock ticking, Nelson Mandela Bay municipal officials are concerned that relocation plans for residents displaced by the recent floods may anger people who have been waiting for better housing for years.

A team of officials will be established to engage with councillors and residents about the planned relocation to prevent conflict...

