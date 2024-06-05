Woodlands Dairy is a champion of community upliftment

In today's business landscape, companies face environmental, social and governance (ESG) challenges that are more critical and complex than ever before. When it comes to issues such as climate change, the consequences of failure are unimaginable and the impact of business decisions can be felt across the globe.

As such, Woodlands Dairy — one of SA's largest manufacturers of UHT milk, marketed under the First Choice brand — believes its responsibility extends beyond mere profitability; it strives to align its business success with making a lasting positive impact on the world.

Based in Humansdorp, in the heart of the Eastern Cape dairy region, Woodlands Dairy began its sustainability journey in 2012, when it aligned its ESG initiatives with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. These linked goals serve as a blueprint for a peaceful and prosperous future for all, with a strong emphasis on protecting the environment for future generations.

Beyond Woodlands Dairy's substantial investment in renewable energy, biomass boilers, water recovery, regenerative farming and recyclable packaging, it is committed to uplifting its employees and the communities in which it operates.

With over 1,700 employees, the company supports its workforce while stimulating the local economy. Its annual human capital development spend is invested in high-quality initiatives to upskill its staff. Additionally, it has boosted its annual corporate social investment (CSI) spend in the local area, focusing on feeding programmes and infrastructure development.