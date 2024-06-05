Woodlands Dairy is a champion of community upliftment
Company's ongoing support of charities and nonprofit organisations demonstrates its unwavering commitment to making a lasting, positive impact
In today's business landscape, companies face environmental, social and governance (ESG) challenges that are more critical and complex than ever before. When it comes to issues such as climate change, the consequences of failure are unimaginable and the impact of business decisions can be felt across the globe.
As such, Woodlands Dairy — one of SA's largest manufacturers of UHT milk, marketed under the First Choice brand — believes its responsibility extends beyond mere profitability; it strives to align its business success with making a lasting positive impact on the world.
Based in Humansdorp, in the heart of the Eastern Cape dairy region, Woodlands Dairy began its sustainability journey in 2012, when it aligned its ESG initiatives with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. These linked goals serve as a blueprint for a peaceful and prosperous future for all, with a strong emphasis on protecting the environment for future generations.
Beyond Woodlands Dairy's substantial investment in renewable energy, biomass boilers, water recovery, regenerative farming and recyclable packaging, it is committed to uplifting its employees and the communities in which it operates.
With over 1,700 employees, the company supports its workforce while stimulating the local economy. Its annual human capital development spend is invested in high-quality initiatives to upskill its staff. Additionally, it has boosted its annual corporate social investment (CSI) spend in the local area, focusing on feeding programmes and infrastructure development.
Woodlands Dairy's dedication to community upliftment is also reflected in its ongoing support of charitable initiatives and nonprofit organisations, several of which are focused on empowering children through education and early childhood development.
Its endeavours include:
- Donating educational and recreational toys to Jeugkamp Kiddy Junction in Kruisfontein, Humansdorp. Run by a pair of dedicated teachers, it provides care and education for 14 children, focusing on creating a safe environment, supporting early childhood development and providing education on important topics such as health, safety and hygiene.
- Supplying educational and recreational toys to Lelethu Ikhaya Daycare in Kwa-Nomzamo, Humansdorp. Catering for more than 40 children, aged one to four, it supports working families by offering reliable childcare in a nurturing environment that supports healthy development.
- Contributing vital educational materials to the Ithemba Family Support Centre's Educare Centre, located in the Tokyo Sexwale township in Jeffreys Bay. This centre not only provides essential day care for 170 children, aged three to six, including 40 grade R pupils, but aims to equip preschoolers with the skills they'll need to attend primary school.
- Spearheading the Woodlands Dairy School Shoe Drive at Mzingisi Primary School in Kwa-Nomzamo, Humansdorp, to address the urgent needs of students who were attending school with torn or inadequate footwear due to financial constraints. By providing 147 children with shoes and 67 with backpacks, this drive helped to eliminate obstacles preventing these students from participating in school activities, thereby enhancing their educational journey.
In addition, the annual Woodlands Dairy Golf Day at St Francis Links raised substantial funds for St Francis Hospice, supporting it in its mission to provide comfort and care to patients and families facing life-limiting illnesses in the greater Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga area. The company is proud to announce that the amount raised surpassed 2023's donation of R500,000, with a donation of R640,000 made to the hospice at the end of May.
Woodlands Dairy is also excited to announce a partnership with Springbok rugby player Manie Libbok and First Choice's award-winning High Protein Recovery drink. Libbok's roots in the dairy's hometown of Humansdorp reflects its commitment to community growth and prosperity. He is an inspiration to the youth of SA, having reached the pinnacle of his profession against all odds.
Woodlands Dairy is proud of the strides it has made in the 13 years since it embarked on its sustainability journey. The company's commitment to creating a better world for all remains unwavering; it is dedicated to uplifting its staff and supporting its chosen CSI projects, empowering individuals to build a brighter future for themselves and their communities.
This article was sponsored by Woodlands Dairy.