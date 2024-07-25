A team of 15 South African police officers are en route to the Olympic Games in Paris, France.
National commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said the eight men and seven women are from the Public Order Police unit and were chosen from all nine provinces. They departed on Wednesday night and will join French authorities in ensuring a safe event over the two weeks of competition.
“The SAPS is the only Sadc law enforcement agency to be taking part in this skills sharing opportunity in relation to crowd management control capabilities.
“Our Public Order Police officers have been involved in the policing of several world-class events including the Brics summit and AGOA which took place without incident and disruptions. We are confident that this opportunity will allow members to come back to share and transfer skills and knowledge to other members which will assist us in enhancing the policing of large gatherings and crowds.”
The opening ceremony for the Games kicks off from 7.30pm South Africa time on Friday. Set to be the first to be held outside a stadium, the traditional parade of athletes takes place in boats along the Seine river, passing the most iconic Parisian landmarks.
TimesLIVE
South African police head to the Paris Olympics
Image: SAPS
