Join Walmer Park Shopping Centre in 'sharing the warmth' this winter

Walmer Park Shopping Centre has once again demonstrated its commitment to actively supporting local charities and nonprofit organisations (NPOs) by participating in the Community Chest of the Eastern Cape's 2024 Winter Woolly Drive.

This annual initiative, which provides warm clothing and blankets to those in need during the colder winter months, is a lifeline for many individuals and families.

Walmer Park has not only made a bulk donation of 100 blankets to the Winter Woolly Drive but, as in previous years, is acting as one of the convenient drop-off points for public donations.

Up until June 30, shoppers are encouraged to visit the centre's information kiosk, where they'll find a donation box to drop off blankets as well as jackets, sweaters, scarves and hats for both children and adults. These much-needed items will then be sorted and distributed by the Community Chest to various beneficiaries throughout the city.