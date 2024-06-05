Join Walmer Park Shopping Centre in 'sharing the warmth' this winter
The Community Chest's Winter Woolly Drive is just one of the many charitable initiatives the centre supports throughout the year. Lend a helping hand: drop off donations of blankets and warm clothes at the mall from now until June 30
Walmer Park Shopping Centre has once again demonstrated its commitment to actively supporting local charities and nonprofit organisations (NPOs) by participating in the Community Chest of the Eastern Cape's 2024 Winter Woolly Drive.
This annual initiative, which provides warm clothing and blankets to those in need during the colder winter months, is a lifeline for many individuals and families.
Walmer Park has not only made a bulk donation of 100 blankets to the Winter Woolly Drive but, as in previous years, is acting as one of the convenient drop-off points for public donations.
Up until June 30, shoppers are encouraged to visit the centre's information kiosk, where they'll find a donation box to drop off blankets as well as jackets, sweaters, scarves and hats for both children and adults. These much-needed items will then be sorted and distributed by the Community Chest to various beneficiaries throughout the city.
A big part of our mission is community involvement and support. The Winter Woolly Drive is one of many initiatives supported by Walmer Park throughout the yearDeveda Bloem, Walmer Park Shopping Centre's PR & marketing manager
This is not the only way Walmer Park is “sharing the warmth” this winter. The centre's management responded to a social media request from the Eastern Province Child and Youth Care Centre by donating 50 blankets to the organisation. An additional 50 blankets were also donated to the Algoa Bay Council for the Aged's Buffelsfontein Retirement Village.
“A big part of our mission is community involvement and support. The Winter Woolly Drive is one of many initiatives supported by Walmer Park throughout the year,” says PR and marketing manager Deveda Bloem.
This is in line with the corporate social responsibility focus of Growthpoint Properties, which owns the shopping centre.
Reflecting its passion for supporting education and youth development initiatives, Walmer Park is a standing sponsor of The Herald's annual school quiz.
It's also involved in various projects that provide resources and support to local charities and NPOs on an ongoing basis. This includes participating in Cupcakes of Hope's annual fundraiser for children with cancer on National Cupcake Day.
In 2024, Walmer Park also ran a successful Valentine's Day campaign, where its social media followers were asked to nominate a cause close to their hearts to stand a chance to win a R5,000 Walmer Park gift card for themselves and their charity of choice. After thousands of votes, the chosen beneficiaries were Isithembiso Babies Home and the Algoa Bay Council for the Aged.
During the 2023 festive season, Walmer Park proudly displayed a Hospice Tree of Light as part of an effort to raise donations for the St Francis Hospice Care Centre, which provides palliative care to those suffering from life-threatening and/or limiting conditions.
Each year, the mall also hosts a charity-run festive wrapping station, giving shoppers the option to have the gifts they've purchased beautifully wrapped. The materials are sponsored and any proceeds are donated to an NPO; 2023's beneficiary was the Lions Club of St Croix.
In addition, Walmer Park places a strong emphasis on health and wellness. The centre regularly hosts health awareness campaigns and collaborates with local health organisations to offer free health screenings and educational workshops for the community. These initiatives aim to promote healthy living and provide valuable health information to the public.
The shopping centre is dedicated to sustainability and has implemented several green initiatives to reduce its environmental footprint. This includes waste management programmes, energy-saving measures, rain water harvesting and promoting recycling among retailers. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to encourage sustainable practices within the community.
Walmer Park's many charitable endeavours aim to address various social issues and provide much-needed assistance to vulnerable groups within the community. Lend a helping hand: follow @walmerparkshoppingcentre on Facebook and Instagram to find out how you can support its latest fundraising events and donation drives.
This article was sponsored by Walmer Park Shopping Centre.