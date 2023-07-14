How Woodlands Dairy is helping to turn the tide on ocean pollution
Company demonstrates its ongoing commitment to a cleaner, greener future by cleaning up Dolphin Beach in Jefferys Bay on World Oceans Day
Woodlands Dairy — one of the SA's largest manufacturers of UHT milk, marketed under the First Choice brand — reaffirmed its unwavering dedication to environmental conservation once again last month.
In an impressive display of action, the Woodlands Dairy team spent World Oceans Day (June 2) cleaning up Dolphin Beach in Jeffreys Bay, and, in doing so, raised awareness of the importance of ocean conservation.
“By fostering an understanding of the consequences of littering, individuals are more likely to adopt responsible behaviours, including proper waste disposal and recycling,” says Mandla Charlie, assistant brand manager at Woodlands Dairy and First Choice.
“During the beach cleanup, the team diligently collected plastic bags, bottles and straws, underscoring the urgent need to address the pressing issue of pollution.”
By organising beach cleanup days such as this one, Woodlands Dairy's objective is to encourage others to follow suit.
“Every member of our team takes immense pride in the positive impact they’re making and they invite their community to join them in celebrating the progress achieved thus far,” says Marisa Maccaferri, brand executive at Woodlands Dairy and First Choice.
“By working together, they believe they can create lasting change and set the stage for a future where clean beaches and a sustainable mindset are the norm. It only takes a small step to make a significant difference. Their actions speak volumes, urging everyone to embrace a greener lifestyle and champion the cause of a cleaner, more sustainable world.”
She adds that each piece of litter collected during these beach clean-ups contributes to the preservation of marine life and the protection of fragile ecosystems. “Through our efforts, we not only restore the pristine beauty of our local beaches, but also motivate others to join our cause, creating a positive impact that resonates far beyond our community's shores.”
A commitment to a cleaner, greener future
Woodlands Dairy's firm commitment to promoting sustainable practices and advocating for responsible waste management systems can be seen though the engaging campaigns it runs on various online platforms, including websites and social media.
Through such campaigns, it shares educational content on litter-related issues, emphasising the environmental impact of single-use items and the benefits of reusable alternatives.
In addition, Woodlands Dairy has taken proactive measures to reduce its impact on the environment.
For instance, the company has installed reverse vending machines (RVMs) at its dairy shops in Jeffreys Bay, St Francis Bay and Gauteng.
Charlie says: “These RVMs enable consumers to return empty containers like milk cartons for recycling and receive small rewards, which can be accrued in an in-app e-wallet. This innovative approach encourages responsible recycling habits, while raising awareness about litter and plastic pollution, safeguarding the oceans and planet and creating a cleaner and healthier coastal ecosystem for generations to come.”
Furthermore, Woodlands Dairy has made conscious choices regarding its product packaging, prioritising sustainability and eco-friendliness.
“By using packaging materials that are partly biobased and 100% recyclable, we lead the way towards a circular economy. This deliberate decision reflects our commitment to reducing our ecological footprint and preserving the planet for future generations,” says Maccaferri.
“We understand the influence of everyday choices and behaviours in shaping a cleaner, healthier planet and our commitment to a cleaner environment is an ongoing journey rather than an occasional event.
“By working together, we firmly believe that lasting change can be created, paving the way for a future where a sustainable mindset is the norm. As a company, we strive to lead by example and inspire others to join our mission for a cleaner, greener future.”
This article was sponsored by Woodlands Dairy.