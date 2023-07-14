How Woodlands Dairy is helping to turn the tide on ocean pollution

By organising beach cleanup days such as this one, Woodlands Dairy's objective is to encourage others to follow suit.

“Every member of our team takes immense pride in the positive impact they’re making and they invite their community to join them in celebrating the progress achieved thus far,” says Marisa Maccaferri, brand executive at Woodlands Dairy and First Choice.

“By working together, they believe they can create lasting change and set the stage for a future where clean beaches and a sustainable mindset are the norm. It only takes a small step to make a significant difference. Their actions speak volumes, urging everyone to embrace a greener lifestyle and champion the cause of a cleaner, more sustainable world.”

She adds that each piece of litter collected during these beach clean-ups contributes to the preservation of marine life and the protection of fragile ecosystems. “Through our efforts, we not only restore the pristine beauty of our local beaches, but also motivate others to join our cause, creating a positive impact that resonates far beyond our community's shores.”

A commitment to a cleaner, greener future

Woodlands Dairy's firm commitment to promoting sustainable practices and advocating for responsible waste management systems can be seen though the engaging campaigns it runs on various online platforms, including websites and social media.

Through such campaigns, it shares educational content on litter-related issues, emphasising the environmental impact of single-use items and the benefits of reusable alternatives.