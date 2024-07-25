Gambler accused of stealing R18m to feed addiction
Gqeberha accountant allegedly helped herself to funds from law firm in devastating downward spiral
A whopping R18m and nothing to show for it — a devastating gambling addiction led a Gqeberha woman on a downward spiral as she allegedly stole from a law firm’s trust account to feed her habit.
On Wednesday morning, Liezel Badenhorst, 44, made her first appearance in the city’s commercial crimes court following her arrest earlier this week...
