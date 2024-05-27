Nelson Mandela Bay getting ready to Welcome the Whales
Programme unveiled for upcoming Willows festival heralding appearance of first humpbacks on annual migration north
Plans for the upcoming Welcoming the Whales Festival were unveiled at The Boardwalk on Friday, promising fun runs and walks, talks on various whale topics, a shark movie, interactive drumming and fire dancing.
Eastern Cape motor group Kelston was also at the launch with the latest electric vehicle (EV) from Chinese EV manufacturer Build Your Dreams, the Dolphin, featuring door handles shaped like fins and upholstery made of recycled agri-products — and they will be at the festival on Sunday too...
