NMU students come together to mark Africa Day
Nearly 300 students from Nelson Mandela University (NMU) celebrated Africa Day on Friday by singing along to award-winning a cappella group The Soil.
During the event, the group highlighted ubuntu as one of the most special attributes of African culture...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.